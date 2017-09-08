WHAT’S ON: Heritage Open Days begin in Grantham tonight

Grantham’s own Heritage Open Days kick off tonight (Friday) at ChristChurch in Finkin Street, where John Manterfield will give a talk on ‘Freedom, Justice and Equality in Grantham from the 17th Century Onwards’.

This year, the theme of the town’s Heritage Open Days is ‘Law and Order’ and all the events are free of charge.

Tomorrow morning (Saturday) is your chance to see the Old Court House, now Belvoir Lettings’ national headquarters, in London Road. St Wulfram’s Church will be open, including the coffee shop, as will be ChristChurch on Saturday.

Walk across to the Old King’s School to see a display and records from the archives and what the best dressed schoolboy was wearing 100 years ago.

At 10.30am, Grantham Civic Society chairman Courtney Finn will give a talk about ‘The Life and Times of PC Edith Smith’, the country’s first warranted policewoman.

The previously unpublished photo shows Edith in the uniform of the nurse and midwife that she trained to be before coming to Grantham in 1915. Her story is inspiring.

In Wyndham Park, the day is given over to WW1 History and Heritage, with talks by local historians and displays.

On Sunday is your once-a-year chance to look into the old burial ground in Manthorpe Road, from 1.30pm until 4pm, whilst Grantham Dramatic Society members will be dressing up as characters with a Law and Order theme from Grantham’s past from 2pm until 4.30pm in the delightful four acre gardens of Grantham House.

Refreshments will be available.

Parking is signposted to the paddock next door.

For details of further events in the Grantham area, visit tinyurl.com/ heritageGtown