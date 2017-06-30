WHAT’S ON: New ‘Strictly star Dianne takes to the stage at The Meres – tonight!

Don’t miss your chance to watch the newly announced ‘Strictly’ star Dianne Buswell take to the stage in BBC heartthrob Giovanni Pernice’s ‘Dance is Life’ at The Meres leisure centre tonight (Friday), before she graces your TV screens in the autumn.

Dianne has been a huge hit with the audiences of the five star rated ballroom and Latin show ‘Dance is Life’, which not only tells a story of love, lust and passion, but also gives the audience an insight into Giovanni and all things Italian.

Dianne Buswell

The show is directed by the one and only Jason Gilkison, creative director on the hit BBC show. Performing alongside Giovanni and Dianne are leading lady Luba Mushtuk, choreographer on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, Giulia Dotta, Kai Widdrington, Emily Barker, and Curtis Pritchard, all from ‘Dancing with the Stars Ireland’, and Robert Rowinski, champion of ‘Dancing with the Stars Poland’.

Dianne has been on the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ equivalent ‘Dancing with the Stars’, in her home country of Australia, as well as performing on Broadway in ‘Burn the Floor’.

For tickets, visit www.guildhallartscentre.com or call 01476 406158.