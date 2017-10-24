WHAT’S ON: Sunday is the right time to visit Upton horological museum

Have your say

Visit the British Horological Institute Museum for its ‘Time Lines’ event as the clocks go back this Sunday (October 29).

Discover more about art inspired by timekeeping and explore some of the museum’s most spectacular and decorative timepieces in our brand new exhibition.

Get your creative cogs turning with free creative art workshops as part of the National Big Draw Festival- with activities suitable for all ages and abilities. See live artist and craft demonstrations inspired by the museum’s fascinating collection of clocks, watches and other timepieces.

Meet working clock and watch makers carrying out live demonstrations, plus on-site experts who will be running a ‘Clock Clinic’ where you can get expert advice on caring for your treasured timepieces and how to find a qualified repairer.

Delicious treats and refreshments will also be available at the pop-up ‘Clock House’ café.

The museum is open from 10am till 4pm and admission is £5 (£3 BHI members), under-16s free, free parking.

Book in advance online at time-lines.eventbrite.co.uk or pay on the door (cash only) at the BHI Museum, Upton Hall, Main Street, Upton, Newark NG23 5TE.

For further information, contact museum manager Eleanor Baumber at bhimuseum@bhi.co.uk or telephone 01636 817601.