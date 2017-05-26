WHAT’S ON: Vale of Belvoir artists on show in Bottesford all weekend

The first Bottesford Art Trail opens today (Friday) and runs across three venues at various times until Monday.

It brings an exciting taste of the variety of creative practice that comes out of the Vale of Belvoir, featuring artwork as diverse as steampunk leather wearables, textile illustrations and British folk art. Contemporary drawing, print and painting are also represented and the event has been organised to show how broad the range of artists living and working in the area is.

It’s all free and teas and coffees will be available (for a small donation to chosen charities).

Dates and opening times vary. On-street parking is available around the village.

For further details, visit www.facebook.com/BottesfordArtTrail/