FREE ‘The Great War’ Event at the Museum of Lincolnshire Life

This weekend, Saturday August 20 and Sunday August 21, head to the Museum of Lincolnshire Life in Lincoln for a two day free event called ‘The Great War’.

The event is based on the life of children in 1916 and how the war had it’s affect.

Activities on offer include the Time Will Tell theatre which is based around Girl Guides and Boy Scouts who helped out in the war.

There is also other shows including the ‘Mr Alexander’s Travelling show’ and ‘Pavilion Pierrots’.

Jon Hogan, public engagement manager, said: “Children were part of the war effort in the First World War, particularly the Scouts and Guides who did all kinds of things, from delivering messages for MI5 to knitting socks to keep soldiers warm in the trenches.

“This weekend you can find out more about what children did and how life was for them.

“There will be live theatre telling the story of Guides and Scouts, and showcasing of some of the popular family entertainment common in the 1910s.

“With performances across the weekend, just turn up and join in the fun - and it’s all free!”

The Museum of Lincolnshire Life is open daily, 10am - 4:30pm.

All the details about this weekends events are avilable at https://lincolncastle.com/content/childs-war