Hi ho, hi ho, off to the Guildhall panto we go...

The curtain comes up tomorrow on Polka Dot Pantomimes’ spectacular pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Grantham’s Guildhall Arts Centre.

Following the incredible success of Beauty and the Beast last year Grantham’s professional pantomime is back and promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Featuring spellbinding scenery, dazzling costumes and amazing special effects - including a flying Wicked Queen which has to be seen to be believed - the pantomime is suitable for all ages.

Guildhall favourites the hilarious John Highton and Richard Marquiss will be reunited as the Dame and Comic.

They proved to be a big hit with audiences last year and are back by popular demand playing Nurse Honey and Muddles!

Kelly Wines will get everyone booing as the devilishly wicked Queen Morgana and Beth Newman will undoubtedly save the day as Fairy Fortune.

Completing the cast is Darren O’ Sullivan as Herman the Henchman, Dan Stark as Prince Charming and Sophie Holt as the beautiful Snow White, who alongside professional dancers and local youngsters will enthral audiences in this magical festive spectacle.

Polka Dot Pantomimes and the Guildhall Arts Centre have built an amazing reputation of producing traditional family pantomimes with a modern twist that boast excellent production values, so whistle while you work your way to this enthralling production that is suitable for the whole family.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs runs at the Guildhall Arts Centre from tomorrow until January 3.

For more information contact www.guildhallartscentre.com or call the box office on 01476 406158.