Former Grantham Journal reporter to put on free concert by Irish singer Ann Breen as a thank you to people of the town

A popular Irish singer will return to Grantham to perform a free concert in memory of a local man’s late father and son.

Ann Breen will perform her concert at the Guildhall Arts Centre on Thursday, September 21.

The concert has been organised by former Grantham Journal reporter Peter Clawson as a tribute to his late father Jim and late son Paul.

Ann is known for her song ‘Pal of my Cradle Days’ which was in the charts in 1983.

Peter was 50 years of age before he got to know his father and when he did meet him, he discovered a whole new family of relatives, about 30 of them, who are all invited to the concert.

Peter said his father, Jim, was left for dead during the evacuation of Dunkirk. He was wounded and left on the beach. Unconscious, he was put on a ship and tied to the mast.

When the ship docked in England, it capsized because there were so many men on board. It then righted itself with Jim still tied to the mast. He later spend a year in hospital.

When they met, Jim introduced Peter to the music of Ann Breen. Peter has organised concerts by Ann in Grantham before and this will be her sixth in the town.

Peter, who was born in Caythorpe and attended National and King’s schools, said: “I wanted to put this concert on to give back something to all those people who have had a particular influence on my life.”

Peter has sold most of his treasured toy collection to pay for Ann and her band to come and do the show. The toys included collectable model cars and aircraft.

The concert is free to attend with entry by ticket. Tickets are available from Community Books, in Welby Street.