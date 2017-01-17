Grantham big band to perform at the Chequers in Woolsthorpe

GRAB, Grantham’s big band, makes its first appearance at the Chequers, in Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, on Sunday, January 29.

Following the highly successful concert at the Grantham’s Guildhall in November, the band kicks off its 2017 schedule with a visit to the Chequers.

GRAB

This quintessentially English pub and restaurant, set in lovely countryside near Belvoir Castle and the Grantham Canal, will host the popular local big band in an afternoon of big band classics.

The pub’s Joanne Chad said: “We are delighted to be hosting GRAB for the first time at the Chequers. It will be something special to have a full big band playing in our new function room.

“With the band playing in the afternoon, the timing is perfect for those who may want to join us for lunch first, just have a drink, or stay on for supper afterwards.”

GRAB will appear in its full line-up, including popular local singers Craig Martini and Helen Spede. The concert is free to attend, although if you would like to take lunch first, or stay on for supper, you are advised to book in advance.

The show starts at 3.30pm.

Details can be found on GRAB’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GRABOrchestra and the Chequers can also be found on Facebook www.facebook.com/Chequers-at-Woolsthorpe and at www.chequersinn.net