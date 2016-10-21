Grantham Choral Society to provide a feast of Baroque at St Wulfram’s Church

This year Grantham Choral Society autumn concert, entitled ‘A Feast of the Baroque’, will be held in the fine acoustic environment of St Wulfram’s Church on Saturday, October 29, at 7.30pm.

The programme, which is dedicated to the memory of John Kendall, bass, who sadly died this month and was chairman of the Society from 1995-2007, consists of three JS Bach cantatas (BWV 1, 82, and 140), Symphony No. 1 by the Englishman William Boyce, which was written in 1756 as an overture to a poem by Colly Cibber, an old boy of King’s School and a Magnificat in C by the little known Jan Dismas Zelenka, a Czech baroque composer.

The Grantham Choral Society, now in their 54th season, under the leadership of Nigel Stark are extending their musical repertoire and are accompanied by English Pro Music, and three fine soloists in Claire Seaton, (soprano), Joel Williams (tenor) and Alistair Ollerenshaw (bass).

Tickets are available from Simmonds Music, Guildhall Box Office and choir members at £12. A bar will be open from 6.30pm.