Grantham pop band celebrate huge festival break

A river which runs through Grantham might become immortalised in music with a talented town band set to hit the big time.

MOWBECK, a four-piece which contains two former pupils of The King’s School, have landed a coveted spot at the Reading and Leeds Festivals later this month.

The group, who were selected from hundreds of hopefuls to appear on the prestigious ‘BBC Music Introducing Stage’ at both venues, named themselves after the Mow Beck river which flows to the south-west of Grantham.

Lead singer Andy Thomas said: “We wanted to keep something in the name relating to Grantham if the band really takes off.

“I used to walk past the Mow Beck every single day on my way to The King’s School and we thought it would make a good name.”

More than 160,000 are expected to attend the festivals, with MOWBECK set to appear at Bramham Park, Leeds, on Friday August 26 and at Richfield Avenue, Reading, two days later.

The band were ecstatic when they received an email three weeks ago telling them they were one of the lucky 30 bands selected from 300 nominated by BBC DJs.

“We were really excited when we found out because this is the biggest thing that has happened to us,” said Andy (22).

“We’ve been going to the festival for years and now to be playing it is a dream come true.”

MOWBECK, who were only formed at the back end of 2014, also feature bassist Phil Clark, who is the other former King’s School pupil, drummer Finn Mclean, from Bourne, and guitarist Lee Hamilton-Cooper, who joined this year.

The group describe their music as ‘grit pop’, popular music with a grittier edge, and their songs are written by vocalist Andy.

They caught the attention of Dean Jackson, a DJ who discovers new artists in the East Midlands, and earned them regular airplay on BBC local radio stations all over the country.

Radio BBC Lincolnshire’s Jono Brine commissioned their track ‘Do you feel at Home’ for the official music for the regular sports coverage.

And two sold-out support shows with Canadian rock band Arkells, in Manchester and London, led to them being played for the first time on BBC Radio 1 by top DJ Huw Stephens.

It’s an exciting time for MOWBECK as they have just released an EP called Talkabout, which is available on iTunes and Spotify.

The BBC stage the band is appearing on has previously seen top acts such as Florence and the Machine, Bastille and Catfish and the Bottlemen appear their early in their careers.

The lads are hoping to meet some of their heroes back stage at the Reading and Leeds Festivals - headline acts on the main stage include Biffy Clyro, Fall Out Boy, The Vaccines and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Andy added: “It’s being televised and there will be a lot of people passing by our stage on the way to the main stage so this is a big opportunity for us.

“We’ve also got VIP back stage passes and it would be great if we get to meet the Red Hot Chili Peppers and some of the other acts.”

To see a video of the band’s latest music, go online at https://youtu.be/c98xxkZd8wM