Fans of legendary rock band Queen are in for a treat at this year’s Grantham Carnival Party in the Park.

Headlining the night will be top tribute band Queen II at the event in Wyndham Park on Saturday, June 17.

Queen II are a tribute act that promise a breathtaking show at any venue, captivating audiences with their nostalgic show.

The band faithfully recreates the energy, excitement and emotion of a classic Queen concert. An authentic four-piece line up delivers powerful vocals, driving rock anthems and the closest sounding guitarist to Brian you are likely to hear.

Every show is packed with costume changes, including that famous outfit from I Want To Break Free.

The show features some of the UK’s finest professional musicians, using authentic instruments and equipment, including the ‘red special’ guitar, grand piano and a silver sparkle Roger Taylor-style drum kit.

Performing hits from every decade of Queen’s musical legacy – Queen II truly are the champions of tribute acts.

Support act on the night will be Grantham’s own The System.

Originally formed way back in 1981, The System lasted several years before disbanding. The band reformed in 2008 and have gone from strength to strength ever since, building a loyal local following and performing around the country and in Europe.

Fronted by Mark Hodgkinson, The System perform mainly covers from The Beatles and the Small Faces, through to The Jam, The Clash and the Sex Pistols.

There will be a licenced bar and hot food will be available.

Tickets for Party in the Park priced at £12.50 (under-12s free), and limited to 250 in number, are available from Guildhall Arts Centre.