Kaiser Chiefs will headline this summer’s Nottingham Spendour Festival

Multiple Brit Award-winning indie-rock band Kaiser Chiefs have been announced as headliners for this year’s award-winning Splendour Festival in Nottingham on Saturday, July 22.

The Yorkshire quintet are the first of more than 40 acts announced to perform at the city’s biggest summer day out at Wollaton Park, and winner of ‘Best Festival’ at the 2016 Live UK Business Awards.

With an amazing back catalogue of six albums, including the Brit Award-winning ‘Employment’, expect a set of huge sing-along anthems including I Predict a Riot, Oh My God and UK number one single Ruby.

Kaiser Chiefs are made up of lead vocalist, and two-times winning coach on the fourth and fifth series of The Voice, Ricky Wilson, guitarist Andrew White, bassist Simon Rix, keyboardist Nick Baines and as of 2013, drummer Vijay Mistry, replacing founding drummer Nick Hodgson.

Children under 11 will once again be admitted free. A standard ticket is £46. VIP packages are also available starting from £80.

Tickets can be purchased at www.splendourfestival.com/tickets/ or in person from the Nottingham Tourism Centre.