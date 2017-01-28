MUSIC: Beatlemania is back at Grantham

Fifty-plus years on and Beatlemania is back – this time at Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre with the authentic sound of Midlands Beatles tribute band Hey Beatles.

Hey Beatles will be entertaining Beatle-maniacs at the Guildhall Arts Centre on Saturday, April 8.

Bearing a striking resemblance to the Fab Four and at similar age to the band at their peak, this Beatles tribute has been captivating audiences up and down the country, who have been singing and clapping along to all their old favourite mop tops tunes.

Hey Beatles are four accomplished musicians from the Midlands who have perfected their act, presenting the rawness of the Beatles live sound to captivated audiences. This is their third show at the Guildhall with previous shows proving a huge hit.

The band have been playing across the UK for the last 10 years now.

Tickets are priced at £12.00 (concessions £10) and are available from the Guildhall Arts Centre or online from its website.