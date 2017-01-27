MUSIC: Choral society president will direct spring concert in Grantham church

Grantham Choral Society president Philip Robinson has volunteered to undertake the role of guest musical director for this year’s Spring Concert.

The society are keen to further rejuvenate the choir with new voices in all sections, and have tailored their next concert to that end.

The chorus, formed in 1963, and becoming the Grantham Choral Society in 1967, will present well-known choral favourites in the newly refurbished ChristChurch, Finkin Street, on Saturday, April 22.

The programme will consist of Gabriel Faure’s Requiem, with its exquisite ending ‘In Paradisum’, coupled with The Cantique de Jean Racine, also by Faure, composed when he was only 19, and Vivaldi’s ever-popular Gloria (RV589).

The venue of ChristChurch will provide an intimate atmosphere and an absorbing musical evening with three excellent soloists, in Jenny Stafford (soprano), Rosemary Braddy (mezzo) and Alistair Ollerenshaw (baritone), with Southwell Minster’s Simon Hogan as organ accompaniment.

The choir is keen to recruit new members and any interested parties are asked to contact Judith Jones on 01476 400851 or email on singgrantham@gmail.com.