MUSIC: Folk fans have opportunity to see top Scottish act

Fans of folk music have the chance to see a top international act at Nottingham this month.

Walking away with the accolades ‘Folk Band of the Year’ and ‘Album of Year’ at the 2016 Scots Trad Music Awards was the perfect way to round off an exciting year for Scottish contemporary-folk group Breabach.

This year sees them back out on tour showcasing an increasingly mature sound and live performance, whilst simultaneously building their international recognition on the world and roots music scene as one of the UK’s most dynamic and exciting bands.

Breabach unite the talent of Calum MacCrimmon (pipes/whistles/bouzouki/vocals), Ewan Robertson (guitar/ vocals), James Mackenzie (pipes/flute/whistles), Megan Henderson (fiddle/vocals/stepdance) and James Lindsay (double bass).

Since launching their career as winners of the Danny Kyle Open Stage at Celtic Connections in 2005, the band have steadily moved from strength to strength, picking up awards and performing at esteemed events along the way.

Last year saw Breabach present their fifth studio album Astar. Produced by renowned musician Greg Lawson (Grit Orchestra, Moishes Bagel), the album was an exciting multicultural celebration, embracing the diverse influences the band have picked up over the years during their travels to the far flung corners of the globe, from Quebec to Norway, Australia to South Korea.

This month, the band will mark a year since the release of Astar with a special show at Celtic Connections in Glasgow followed by a string of UK dates, including The Lakeside, Nottingham, on Wednesday, February 15, showcasing music from the album and some old favourites.

To book, visit www.lakesidearts.org.uk or call the box office on 0115 846 7777.