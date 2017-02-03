MUSIC: Head to Nottingham for celebration of choral masterworks this weekend

Music lovers have the opportunity to experience the magnificent sound of the mighty Nottingham Festival Chorus with full orchestra and six top soloists, in masterworks by Haydn and Dvorak, under the baton of prize-winning international baritone and former Southwell Minster chorister Marcus Farnsworth tomorrow night (Saturday).

Music for Everyone welcomes Nottinghamshire-born Marcus Farnsworth, rising star of the operatic world and dynamic young conductor, to lead their 200-trong Festival Chorus in an evening of wonderful music that will linger long in the memory.

Set in the elegant surroundings of Nottingham’s historic Albert Hall, the concert begins at 7.30pm.

Having started his musical training as a chorister at Southwell Minster, Marcus Farnsworth went on to read music at Manchester University, graduating with a first class honours degree, and singing at The Royal Academy of Music, London.

He has since gone on to win first prize in the 2009 Wigmore Hall International Song Competition and the Song Prize at the 2011 Kathleen Ferrier Competition, as well as taking on a variety of operatic roles both in Britain and further afield.

The concert will feature an array of memorable themes and classic choruses, from Dvorak’s ‘show piece’ Carnival Overture and joyous Te Deum to Haydn’s glorious Nelson Mass. With six top soloists and the wonderful sound of the Nottingham Concert Orchestra, this concert is certainly set to be one of the highlights of Music for Everyone’s 2016/17 season.

For more information contact Music for Everyone on 0115 9589312 or visit their website www.music-for-everyone.org