MUSIC: Sing at Bottesford to raise money for charity

The Cranmer Company of Singers and musical director Deborah Davies are hosting another charity Come and Sing event at Bottesford Parish Church on Good Friday (April 14).

This event, where time and talents are freely given, has been well supported and enjoyed, and in 2016 it raised £1,020 for the Middle East Crisis Appeal.

The lush Faure Requiem music is well known, a firm choral favourite, yet it has timeless beauty with soaring melodies and moments that touch the heart.

Conductor will be Deborah Davies, with local soloists Geoff Harbach and Rachel King. Organist is Philip Robinson.

All welcome, priced at £6/8/10 to sing, tiered as the company ask you to select the amount you wish to give.

Donations on door from audience. Money raised will go to charity – Tearfund, for Syrian Refugees

Rehearsal starts 4.30pm (arrive earlier), charity performance begins 7.30pm. Singers, if they wish, can bring a picnic supper to have between rehearsal and performance.

Sober dress – men, suit and tie; ladies, sober Sunday best.

Singers, please book your place by contacting Anny at annyjones@me.com or 07415 512729

Come and sing, or come and listen; you will be made very welcome.