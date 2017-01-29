MUSIC: Take the chance to relive the Sinatra years

The UK’s only touring Sinatra show to be endorsed by the president of the Sinatra Music Society returns to Stamford Corn Exchange for a special matinee show on Sunday, February 26, as part of its 2017 concert tour.

Previously a sell-out at several UK theatres, the show sees two of the UK’s most talented vintage-style vocalists, accompanied by the Capitol Big Swing Band, in 1950s-style swing concert ‘Sinatra, Sequins & Swing (The Capitol Years Live!)’.

The show focuses on Sinatra’s celebrated golden years at Capitol Records, paying tribute to the era’s 50s Hollywood glamour and much-loved songs. Sinatra, Sequins & Swing also recreates famous scenes from his TV and film appearances during that time, like the ‘One For My Baby’ bar scene, the ‘Lady Is A Tramp’ nightclub scene from film ‘Pal Joey’ and ‘You’re Sensational’ from ‘High Society’.

The quality and charisma of the two vocal stars – Kevin Fitzsimmons (voice of Sinatra in TV advert with Hollywood film-star Naomi Watts) and retro pin-up/vocalist Kitty La Roar – has consistently mesmerised audiences worldwide. Similarly, the Capitol Big Swing Band features some of the best in the business, players from the likes of the famous Ronnie Scott’s Big Band and the BBC Big Band.

Marilyn Monroe’s ‘Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend’ from ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ is another highlight, along with timeless classics by Sinatra’s legendary Capitol luminaries Peggy Lee, Ella Fitzgerald, Bobby Darin and plenty of fun promised in between.

Sinatra Music Society president Ken Barnes, in a review of the show for Perfectly Frank Magazine, said: “A singer who would please any Sinatra purist and who found great support from the sold-out audience. He’s accompanied by a terrific big nand and sexy blonde Kitty La Roar, who proved to be an excellent musical partner in recalling such classic films of the period.

“Be sure to see it, you won’t find a better evening’s entertainment anywhere.”

The show starts at 3pm and tickets are priced at £19 and £10 for children and students.

Visit the box office at www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or call 01780 766455. Show website: www.sinatrasequinsandswing.com