Rising country singer heads for Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms

After supporting some of the biggest stars Nashvile has to offer, rising country/Americana singer Frankie Davies has announced her first headline tour along with her all-girl band.

The girls have all been busy working on Frankie’s debut album, but are all so excited to get out on the road together.

Frankie rose to prominence at the leading edge of the UK boom in country and Americana music after supporting UK favourites Ward Thomas and The Shires, and performing at London’s O2 at the biggest UK Country showcase, C2C.

After huge support from Radio Two’s Bob Harris, Frankie then headed to Nashville with him to represent BBC Introducing at the Americana Music Festival.

Since releasing her debut EP, singles Superman, Shivers and Dancing All Night have received five star reviews and national airplay, and Frankie has gone on to tour with Chris Young, Charlie Worsham, and later this year will perform with Mo Pitney.

The girls, who all met whilst studying music at Paul McCartney’s Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, will be playing six UK dates with Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms the venue for this Saturday (March 25) night.

Visit www.rescuerooms.com and www.frankiedavies.co.uk