Variety of talent performs at Grantham Music Festival concert

An audience was treated to some of the cream of the crop of this year’s Grantham Music Festival on Saturday.

The Grantham Music Festival trophy winners’ presentations and concert were held at ChristChurch, Finkin Street.

The concert showcased music by performers across a wide range of ages and disciplines and organisers said it was of a very high musical standard.

Elizabeth Bowskill, of the festival committee, said: “As in the past, this year’s festival revealed an abundance of local musical talent, so much so that the Festival organisers are optimistic that a follow-up concert, including some of the other 2017 trophy winners, will be staged later in the year.”

Professional musician Adam Williams presented the trophies. Adam related fond memories of his experiences as a competitor in the festival more than a decade ago.

The 55th Grantham Music Festival began on March 8 and organisers said that the number of participants were significantly higher than the previous year.

The dates for the 2018 Grantham Music Festival are Wednesday, March 7 to 14, with the trophy concert on Saturday, March 17.

For more information on the music festival go to the Facebook page or to the website at www.granthammusicfestival.co.uk where you can see this year’s results and trophy winners.