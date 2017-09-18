WHAT’S ON: Acoustic trio to perform at Grantham’s BeerHeadz bar

There will be live music at Grantham’s BeerHeadz bar, in Watergate, this Saturday (September 23) night.

Local trio 23Reasons specialise in acoustic/unplugged sounds and comprise of Scott on vocals and guitar, guitarist Simon, and Pat on bongos and percussion.

23Reasons play songs that might be current, old school, or just good old singalongs.

Simon said: “We don’t believe in formulas or pigeonholes. We always make sure that we choose the right songs to suit any crowd and age group.”

The band will begin their performance upstairs in BeerHeadz at 9pm. Admission is free.