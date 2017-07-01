WHAT’S ON: Allington’s ‘On The Green’ will feature live music, food, drink and classic cars

‘On The Green’ is back at Allington for 2017 next weekend (July 7-9), packed full of live music, food and drink, a spectacular car show and a flypast by a Lancaster from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Friday will see live sessions from Ant MacAndrew and The Most Ugly Child.

Ant is an accomplished multi-instrumentalist/vocalist and The Most Ugly Child will be appearing in their full six-piece format. They are a country powerhouse, with rabble-rousing fiddle breaks and pedal steel swells to make you weep. They can have you dancing on the tables or break your heart with a single song.

Saturday will see live performances from The Titanium Rods, CJ Hatt, The Home Fires, The Unconventionals and The Boutones. CJ Hatt is a popular local guitarist/vocalist who is always in demand. The Home Fires are a Lincoln-based acoustic duo. The Boutones are an accomplished Midlands band that specialise in rare and classic covers. Their talented line-up boast a wealth of experience as professional and semi-professional musicians.

On Sunday there is a classic and interesting car show. A road closure means that this event can take place safely in the heart of the village on the ancient green.

Live entertainment will be provided by the Gloria Sunset Duo and Allington Morris. A flypast by a Lancaster is scheduled to take place around 2pm, subject to weather and serviceability.

A beer festival will be running right through the weekend serving a variety of locally sourced ales and ciders.

Throughout the weekend, food will be available from the Welby Arms and on Sunday additional sustenance will be provided by The WI and the village shop.

The live music and beer festival takes place in a marquee at the rear of the Welby. Admission is £7.50 on Friday and £12 on Saturday. A weekend ticket is available for £15. There are no concessions but under-12s are admitted free of charge if accompanied by an adult. Access to the beer festival will be free on Saturday until 3pm and all day Sunday.

Tickets are on sale from Allington Shop and the Welby Arms. You can also get them online. Visit allingtononline.co.uk for details or email johnslater77@gmail.com

All proceeds to Allington Playing Field.