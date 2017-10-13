WHAT’S ON: American country artist comes to Stamford’s Voodoo Lounge

Have your say

In association with Country Music People magazine, Stamford’s roots music club La Flambeau presents USA artist Jeremy Pinnell at the Voodoo Lounge, downstairs at Mama Liz’s bar and restaurant next Thursday (October 19).

Jeremy, Kentucky’s son from across the river, is a soft-spoken man, born to an area that is equal parts southern hospitality, northern attitude and mid-western charm.

Raised from humble beginnings of singing in church and learning the guitar from his father, his craft quickly made heads turn and rooms fall silent.

Support act will be Ags Connolly.

Advance tickets are £8 or £10 on the door. Doors 7.30pm.

Visit www.wegottickets.com/event/413782