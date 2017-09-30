WHAT’S ON: Baritone sings at Grantham King’s

Grantham Music Club’s first concert of its new season takes place at the King’s School on Wednesday (October 4).

The club welcomes back a familiar face in pianist Philip Robinson who is well known to music lovers in Grantham and the surrounding area.

Philip Robinson

Since his last appearance at Grantham Music Club, Philip has set up a ‘Singers’ Forum’ in Nottingham and also returned to the town as guest conductor for Grantham Choral Society.

He continues to find deep satisfaction in playing for vocal recitals and masterclasses and on this occasion will give a recital with baritone Andrew Ashwin who has sung many different roles in the course of his international operatic career.

Andrew is head of singing at Repton School and is increasingly in demand across the Midlands.

Togethe, the pair will perform a varied programme of repertoire across the ages to include Songs of Travel by Vaughan Williams and the romantic song recital Liederkreis Opus 39 by Schumann.

The concert promises to be a most entertaining curtain raiser to Grantham Music Club’s 88th season.

Sponsored by Escritt Barrell Golding, the concert will take place in the main hall of the King’s School at 7.30pm.

All concerts are open to non-members with tickets priced at £12 (students free) at the door or in advance from Guildhall Arts Centre box office (Tel 01476 406158).