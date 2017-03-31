WHAT’S ON: Blues band will be Climax to Lincoln music festival

Climax Blues Band are headlining this year’s Lincoln Blues, Rhythm and Rock Festival which will be returning to Lincoln Drill Hall on Sunday, May 14.

As soon as they strike their first note, the journey begins and Climax present their very special sound, just as they did when the band formed back in the late 60s and achieved such great success and recognition through the 70s and 80s, with huge selling albums like FM/Live and Gold Plated, the 1976 hit single Couldn’t Get It Right (from Gold Plated), and I Love You in 1981.

Also taking to the stage will be Chantel McGregor, The Connie Lush Band, Catfish, Southbound and Born Healer.

With this calibre of artist stepping on stage, festival goers can expect to see top class live performances and hear a range of incredible sounds with sets that incorporate a creative mix of Blues, Rock and R&B, with a sprinkling of soul in the mix.

To keep the audience fed and watered, there will be a range of alcoholic/non-alcoholic beverages, real ales and a varied menu that should meet everyone’s taste.

Don’t be late, doors open at 1.30pm and the music starts at 2pm and ends at 10pm.

Early bird tickets are only £25 and to book call 01472 349 222 or go online at www.lincolnbluesfestival.co.uk/tickets.html

To find out more about the line up and festival in general, visit www.lincolnbluesfestival.co.uk/index.html