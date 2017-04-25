WHAT’S ON: Blues rocker Walter Trout is back on stage at Lincoln’s Engine Shed

Voted sixth best guitarist ever, blues rock artist Walter Trout is back playing Lincoln’s Engine Shed on Friday, May 5, as part of a UK tour.

Walter Trout is on fire right now, ‘Alive’ is the sound of a man resurrected and at the peak of his game following the release of two firecrackers of albums: ‘Alive in Amsterdam’ (2016) and ‘Battle Scars’ (2015) – both reached the top of the blues charts and have rejuvenated one of the most formidable bluesmen of our time.

Both albums received an avalanche of praise from BBC Radio 2’s Bob Harris and Paul Jones, Vintage TV, Jazz FM, Planet Rock, Team Rock and Total Rock, as well adulation from all corners of the press.

Walter will be joined on stage tour by The Trout Brothers Band: his sons Jonathan and Mike, along with honorary brother Adam.

Trout’s comeback is all the more remarkable following his life-saving liver transplant in 2014.

Trout said: “It is like a phantom from another era that is mysteriously re-emerging, and here I stand stronger than I have been for years. It is hard to express how poignant this feels to have my full voice, strength, musicianship and command of musical language back.

“I am emotionally charged, explosive with feelings, and over the moon excited to re-experience what I love to do – playing for people – engaging them to walk with me through the blues. My fans showed me so much love, support, and a commitment to help me in my time of need, the moment is here to get back out there and bring the music to each and every one of them who enabled me to see this day.”

Tickets are £25 in advance. Call the box office on 0844 888 8766 or visit www.engineshed.co.uk