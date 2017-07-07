WHAT’S ON: Brass quartet will play Long Bennington’s ‘quiet place’

The Music in Quiet Places season continues with a performance by A4 Brass at St Swithin’s Church, Long Bennington (NG23 5ES), on Thursday (July 13), at 7.30pm.

Featuring Jamie Smith on cornet, Jonathan Bates horn, Michael Cavanagh baritone and Chris Robertson euphonium, this exciting group comprises principal players from some of the UK’s leading brass bands who met whilst studying at the Royal Northern College of Music.

The quartet’s unique blend of instruments creates a distinctive sound that, with a mix of original music for the quartet and arrangements of classical and popular tunes, appeals to lovers of chamber and brass music alike.

Set idyllically in peaceful pastures at the end of the long village street, St Swithin’s origins are monastic. A two-storey porch has a richly moulded inner doorway and a door dating to around 1200. There are also traces of wall paintings in the nave and a fine Jacobean pulpit and screen.

Tickets, priced at £14/£12 Artscene members and concessions/£8 under-16s, are available from Guildhall Arts Centre (01476 406158), www.guildhallartscentre.com