WHAT’S ON: Charity show will raise money for Grantham Journal Children’s Fund

A charity event to raise money for the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund promises to be a night to remember.

Cabaret Grantham will take place at the Guildhall Arts Centre ballroom on Saturday, October 7, starting at 7.15pm.

Laura Church

Entertainment on the night will come from vocalist Laura Church, classical guitarist Nigel Truman and vocalist and comedienne Ali James (Unleashed).

The entertainment will be preceded by a delicious two-course carvery.

Tickets priced at £22.50 are available from the Guildhall box office, call 01476 406158 or visit www.guildhallartscentre.com

The event is sponsored by The Melton Building Society.