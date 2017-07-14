WHAT’S ON: Community choir will bring harmony to Harlaxton at the weekend

World community choir Global Harmony will be performing at Harlaxton Church tomorrow night (Saturday) at 7.30pm.

Global Harmony is Melton’s very own world music community choir that takes its audiences on a tour of the globe in song.

Rhythms from Africa, stirring Eastern European harmonies, songs from the Southern Seas and the Americas, soulful gospel, as well as folk, rock and pop from from western culture are likely to feature – all sung unaccompanied in glorious harmony with high energy, humour and great enthusiasm.

Advance tickets are £7.50 and can be ordered by phone or email and left at the door or collected in person. Tickets on the door £8. Includes seasonal finger refreshments served during the interval.

Email harlaxton.church@gmail.com or call John on 07947 156933 or Peter on 07880 745814.