WHAT’S ON: Country blues artist returns to Eastwell

Brooks Williams makes a welcome return to Eastwell Village Hall on Saturday (October 14).

Brooks is renowned as a fiery blues/country guitarist, a smooth-as-silk vocalist, and a stunning songwriter. He will be appearing with Lightning Express who comprise Andy Seward on bass – who has played with just about everyone imaginable and produced some of the biggest artists on the UK folk scene – and Keith Angel, a drummer/percussionist extraordinaire. The resulting sound is transatlantic in the truest sense of the word.

Forthcoming Live@Eastwell gigs include Worry Dolls on November 11, Mark Harrison Band on December 2, Noble Jacks on February 17 2018, Govannen on March 10, and Stevie Nimmo Trio on April 7.

Tickets and more information are available at www.eastwell.org.uk/concerts or call 01949 869492/07890 118002.