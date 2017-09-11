WHAT’S ON: Cranwell ladies’ choir will perform with RAF band

Next week, the ladies of the Cranwell Military Wives Choir will be performing in their most exciting engagement of the year so far – alongside the band of the RAF College.

In the ‘Whittle Hall Series’ of concerts, taking place at RAF Cranwell on September 20, 21 and 22, they will include a range of music by the RAF College Band, and they have asked the ladies of the Cranwell Military Wives Choir to join them in a couple of their numbers, as well as performing three of their own songs, with the band playing alongside them.

The Military Wives Choir and the RAF College band have a strong link in a love of music, as well as having some of the wives’ husbands who are musicians in the band. They also have current serving band members also being able to sing as a military wife.

Sam Wildridge, has been a choir member for almost two years in Cranwell, said: “This series of events is a fantastic way to showcase the diverse range in which the choir and the band can collate and showcase how hard we have both been working this year. Next year, we celebrate the Centenary of the RAF so, by forging this relationship now, we hope to be heavily involved in the celebrations next year.”

Having performed at St Deny’s church in Sleaford back in July, which included a guest solo by the principal euphonium player, this is going to be a concert you won’t want to miss.

Tickets can be ordered via the website www.justaddtickets.co.uk