WHAT’S ON: Don’t miss Grantham Choral Society’s Spring Concert...

Grantham Choral Society’s Spring Concert takes place on Saturday, April 22, at ChristChurch, Finkin Street, at 7.30pm.

The concert will be conducted by Philip Robinson, who is also the society’s esteemed president, with organ accompaniment by Simon Hogan from Southwell Minster.

In addition, there will feature three vocal soloists – Jenny Stafford (soprano), Rosemary Braddy (mezzo soprano) and Alistair Ollerenshaw (bass) – plus Peter Lacey playing alto trombone.

The concert will include the wonderful Vivaldi Gloria, Faure’s beautiful and ever-popular Requiem and Cantique de Jean Racine, also by Faure.

There will be a soft drinks bar available during the interval.

Tickets are £12 but are free to children and are available from Grantham Guildhall box office, Simmonds Music on Westgate, from members of the Choral Society and on the door.