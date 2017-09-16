WHAT’S ON: Dr & The Medics are headline act at ‘The Big 80s Night’

Get ready for The Big 80s Night which takes place next month at Arena UK, Allington (NG32 2EF), near Grantham.

The evening of pure 1980s music and dancing for the over-21s is on Friday, October 6, and features two live acts plus DJs playing the top tunes from the decade.

Dr & The Medics

Why not dress up in your favourite 80s outfit and get in the party mood right away as the event promises to be the best 100 per cent 80s-themed night out you can have.

When you arrive at Arena UK’s Pavilion venue, it will be time to get your groove on and hit the dancefloor to the organisers’ resident DJs as they bring you the very best music from the 80s – requests and dedications will be welcomed.

Once the DJs have got you warmed up, it will be time to go live as Re-Wind 80 will take you back to the decade of big hits, big dreams and big hair – Re-Wind 80s is a rollercoaster ride through the best of the 80s.

Following them will be the headline act, the fantasic 1980s original recording stars Dr and The Medics who were number one in the UK charts with ‘Spirit in the Sky’ in 1986.

Dr and the Medics were created in 1982 by the Rev Dr Clive Thomas Jackson, with ‘Spirit in the Sky’ selling more than 23 million copies worldwide and going to number one in 19 countries.

So what are you waiting for? Two fantastic live acts and one Big 80s Night! The night of nostalgia runs from 7.30pm till 12.30am.

Book your tickets now, priced at £15, and enjoy The Big 80s Night live. Visit www.venueauk.com or call 01476 520520.