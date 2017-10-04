WHAT’S ON: Folk-rock legend set to play near Bingham

Folk-rock legend Clive Gregson and current musical partner Liz Simcock will bring a batch of his songs, old and new, to a live show at the Old Ship Inn, Lowdham, near Bingham, next Wednesday (October 11).

Founder of the quartet Any Trouble in the 1980s, Clive then teamed up with Christine Collister as a duo, with Rolling Stone magazine calling them “the state of the art in British folk-rock”.

The Lowdham gig is part of a Gregson and Simcock tour to promote their new album ‘Underwater Dancing’.

They will also perform some of the Gregson and Collister classics.

Clive’s songs have been recorded by artists such as Nanci Griffith, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Fairport Convention.