WHAT’S ON: Grantham baritone to give free Saturday morning recital in St Wulfram’s Church

Grantham-born baritone James Gaughan is returning to the town to give a solo recital at St Wulfram’s Church tomorrow (Saturday) as part of their lunchtime concert series.

James is an experienced baritone soloist, specialising in the oratorio and concert repertoire. He first studied singing with Doreen Palmer here in Grantham and has since spent eight years studying with Michael De Costa at the De Costa Academy of Singing in York.

Winner of Rosebowls at the Mrs Sunderland and Rothwell Music Festivals, James is bringing his recital ‘A Journey through English Song’ to Grantham.

The programme, featuring Vaughn-Williams’ ‘Songs of Travel’, has received acclaim throughout Yorkshire, with performances in York, Harrogate, Northallerton and Whitby among others.

James’s voice has been described as ‘magical’, ‘sublime’ and ‘superb’ by those who have heard him and he is looking forward to singing in his home town.

James sings regularly as a soloist with choirs and choral societies. Recent performances include Elijah with the Cleckheaton Church choir, Crucifixion at Howden Minster, Bach’s Cantata 140 with Horsforth Choral Society, and Messiah in Huddersfield and East Keswick.

Next Saturday, James will be the baritone soloist in a ‘Come and Sing’ Brahms Requiem with the Southbank Singers at Central Methodist Church in York.

Later in the year he is due to sing Messiah at Holy Trinity Church, Knaresborough, whilst next year will be another another exciting one for James with recitals at Sheffield and Wakefield Cathedrals already lined up.

Tomorrow’s recital begins at 11.30am and admission is free.