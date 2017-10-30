WHAT’S ON: Grantham Choral Society presents ‘An Evening of Opera’

Have your say

Grantham Choral Society presents ‘An Evening of Opera’ as its autumn concert next weekend.

The concert takes place at ChristChurch, Finkin Street, on Saturday (November 4), at 7.30pm.

Jake Muffett

The accompanist is Jeffrey Makinson organist (Lincoln Cathedral), Sally Anthony, piano, and the soloists are Helen Brackenbury (soprano) and Jake Muffett (baritone), with Philip Robinson, society president, as conductor.

Tickets are £12, children free, and are available from Simmonds Music, Westgate, Grantham, the Guildhall Arts Centre, society members or on the door.

Visit www.granthamchoralsociety.co.uk for more details