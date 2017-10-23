WHAT’S ON: Grantham Con Club dance night will suit most musical tastes

Have your say

Grantham Conservative Club extends an open invitation to its dance night with the ‘Human Jukebox’ that is Dave Cass.

Dave will be playing and singing tunes to suit a wide variety of musical tastes, from country, rock and roll, and ballads, through to music from the 1960s and 1970s and much, much more.

Doors open at 7pm on Friday (October 27) with the dance starting at 8.30pm until late. Admission is £7, pay at the door.

For more information, contact the club at 50 Castlegate Grantham NG31 6SN or phone 01476 564899.