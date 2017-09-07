WHAT’S ON: Harrowby Singers are showcasing golden age of classics – and could you be the actor to play Pablo?

‘That’s Entertainment’ showcases musicals from the golden age of Broadway and Hollywood – and it’s coming to Grantham’s Guildhall Arts Centre next week – courtesy of Harrowby Singers.

Beginning with the black and white films of the late ’30s and early ’40s, to the heyday of glorious Technicolor and the blockbuster musicals of the ’50s and ’60s, the show is full of song and dance numbers from the movies and shows.

The show is on at the Guildhall for three consecutive nights from Thursday, September 14. Each performance begins at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £9 on the Thursday and Friday and £10 on the Saturday. To buy, call the box office on 01476 406158 or visit www.guild hallartscentre.com

+ Harrowby Singers are on the lookout for a male actor to play Pablo in their production of Sister Act which they will be performing at St Wulfram’s Church in February 2018.

The tough gangster role will speak most of his dialogue in Spanish and should ideally be aged 18 to 40.

Harrowby Singers rehearse every Monday night at St John’s Church Hall, Station Road, Grantham, 7.30pm till 10pm.

Contact co-director Wendy Biggs at w.biggs2@ntlworld.com or call 07575 756382.