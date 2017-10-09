WHAT’S ON: Have the time of your life at Grantham leisure centre

Be part of the magic as A Night of Dirty Dancing heads to The Meres leisure centre on Friday night (October 13).

No film has captured the hearts of a generation like Dirty Dancing. Relive the passion, the romance and joy of the cult classic and celebrate the music of one of the greatest movie soundtracks of all time.

Be part of the glorious summer of ’63 and experience all your favourite songs such as She’s Like The Wind, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Hey Baby, Wipe Out, Hungry Eyes. And of course, the Oscar-winning (I’ve Had) The Time of my Life.

So, put down that watermelon and get your tickets for A Night of Dirty Dancing: The Ultimate Tribute Show. It promises to have you dancing dirty in the aisles . . .

Please note this show is not affiliated with ‘Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story on Stage’, currently on tour in the UK and worldwide.

Tickets are priced at £21.50/£20 concessions/£15 groups of six or more.

Visit the Guildhall Arts Centre box office, call 01476 406158 or go to www.guildhallartscentre.com