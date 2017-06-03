WHAT’S ON: Hi-Notes will perform Songs from the Musicals at Grantham church

A special evening concert of Songs from the Musicals of stage and screen will be given by popular local group Hi-Notes at Christ Church, in Finkin Street, on Saturday, June 17.

Part of the 2017 Arts Break season, the concert will feature songs from A Chorus Line, Blood Brothers, Fiddler on the Roof, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Joseph, Les Miserables, Seesaw, Wicked and many more.

It begins at 7.30pm and admission, including light refreshments, is £8/£7 concessions. Tickets available from Simmonds Music, Westgate, and on the door. Proceeds are for church funds.