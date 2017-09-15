WHAT’S ON: Jazz season resumes at Grantham Con Club

Grantham Conservative Club’s jazz season resumes after the summer break on Thursday (September 21), with Geoff Mason and Roan Kearsey-Lawson with the Bo Hop Trio.

Geoff is an outstanding jazz trombonist and has played with various bands and groups, including a quintet with Mick Foster, and has graced the stage at Ronnie Scott’s and the 606 Club.

Roan recently performed on Vibes Live on BBC1 and was musical director for the show.

Together they will play with Bo Hop Trio, who are club favourites.

Doors open at 7pm with the performace starting at 8.30pm.

Admission is £12 on the door.

For more information, contact the club at 50 Castlegate or call 01476 564899.