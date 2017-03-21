WHAT’S ON: Ken Durrans returns to Grantham country music club

Best Of Friends Country Music Club proudly presents in concert the return of TV, radio and recording artist Ken Durrans on Saturday (March 25).

The show at the Masonic Hall in Chambers Street commences at 7.15pm till late, with doors open at 5.30pm and supper served from 6.15pm. There will be a bar and a raffle.

Admission is £7.50 with an optional hot supper priced at £7. Orders for suppers must be submitted no later than two days prior to the show.

Tickets are on sale at the Vintage Tea Room, The Old School Indoor Market, Station Road East. Tel 01476 978476.

Call Neville on 01476 567777 or 07902 622139 for further details.