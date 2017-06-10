WHAT’S ON: Multi-talented Marchewicz will take to stage at Grantham Conservative Club

Multi-talented and experienced jazz and folk musician Ed Marchewicz will be performing at Grantham Conservative Club on Thursday (June 15).

Ed is a flute and saxophone player with more than 40 years’ experience of performing live and a composer of original material for both jazz and folk ensembles.

He was the founder of Nightworks, a modern jazz quartet featuring tenor sax/flute with piano, bass and drums (or occasionally guitar, bass and drums). He has also, for more than 25 years, been a member of the folk-rock band Five Go Off who have performed in a variety of settings and play Anglo/Celtic/European dance music for Ceilidhs and other events.

On Thursday, he will be accompanied by the Bo Hop Trio, popular and regular visitors to the Castlegate-based club.

Doors open at 7pm and the performance starts at 8.30pm until late. Admission is £12, pay at the door.

For more information, contact the club at 50 Castlegate, Grantham NG31 6SN, or call 01476 564899.