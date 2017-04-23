WHAT’S ON: Music, comedy and dance on show at Grantham Guildhall

Next weekend’s Guildhall Arts Centre line-up promises a mix of music, comedy and dance.

On Friday (April 28), Grant Koper presents The Martini Encounter.

Ballet Central

A cacophony of song, ukuleles, spoon playing and gin, enter the jaded and threadbare world of Binkie, Maud, Muffy and Colin – aka The Martini Encounter.

Never refined but always eccentric, this naughty and flamboyant quartet celebrate their former ‘careers’ in what could very loosely be described as ‘showbiz’, basking in glorious vocal close-harmony singing and a frequently surprising cocktail of mischievous repartee.

Not to mention banging toons ranging from Talking Heads and Queen to Blur and Scissor Sisters via Bonnie Tyler and Lionel Bart, accompanied by their ukuleles, the Stylophone, the musical saw and other supposed ‘instruments’.

Following sensationally squiffy appearances at the Edinburgh, Glastonbury and Latitude Festivals, this hilarious and musically sublime quartet burst from London cabaret scene to inflict their shtick and their very small instruments upon the nation.

Contains adult language. Visit www.themartiniencounter.biz

In contrast, Ballet Central’s diverse range of dance and theatre returns under the auspices of its new artistic director Christopher Marney on the Saturday.

See the company’s young and dynamic dancers on the cusp of their professional careers, showcasing newly commissioned works and celebrated masterpieces.

The repertoire for this year’s tour features work by Sir Matthew Bourne, Indigo Children by Royal Ballet artist in residence Liam Scarlett, and a new version of the ballroom scene from Romeo & Juliet by former English National Ballet’s Jenna Lee. It also includes a specially created work by Christopher Bruce, as well as excerpts from Petipa’s La Bayadere and The Nutcracker.

The tour will also feature a scene from Dracula, choreographed by Michael Pink from the original production directed by Christopher Gable in 1996.

This family-friendly show is ideal for dance enthusiasts as well as those new to ballet. Don’t miss this opportunity to see these highly talented dancers at the peak of their training as they launch their professional careers.

For more information about booking tickets for either show, go to www.guildhallartscentre.com, call 01476 406158 or visit the box office.