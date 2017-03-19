WHAT’S ON: Nationally-acclaimed folk act coming to Ropsley

From the bohemian quarter of Newcastle comes the extraordinary and captivating sound of Holy Moly and the Crackers live in concert at Ropsley Village Hall next Sunday (March 26).

They are a nationally acclaimed six-piece gypsy folk band, and their music has been featured by the BBC, Amazing Radio and Mike Harding.

They play a lively moonshine mix of Romani, Americana and contemporary British folk music, blurring the boundaries of folk, gypsy and rock styles.

Mixing powerhouse story-songs with foot-stomping rhythms, this band had more than a touch of magic to it. Join them for an evening of lively music, tall tales and hard liquor.

Tickets are £10 adults, £25 family, under-18s £6.50. Further information and booking office, call 01476 585739.