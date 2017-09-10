WHAT’S ON: New members welcome at rehearsals as Grantham Choral Society announces opening concert

Grantham Choral Society starts the 2017-18 season with its concert at ChristChurch, Finkin Street, on November 4.

Entitled ‘An Evening of Opera Choruses and Solo Arias’, it features soprano Helen Brackenbury, baritone Jake Muffet, organist Jeffery Makinson and Sally Anthony on piano, under the baton of conductor Philip Robinson.

The society’s first rehearsal took place this week at King’s School, under the direction of Philip Robinson.

New members are very welcome to join this enthusiastic band of singers, just turn up at 7.30pm, or contact Gill Charles on 01400 282099 or info.granthamchoralsociety@gmail.com