WHAT’S ON: Nottingham Bodega club will showcase young talent

Nottingham’s Bodega Social Club has two very interesting gigs coming up in the next two weeks.

Promising young singer/songwriter Dan Owen will play on Thursday, April 13, as part of his extensive European and UK headline tour.

Anteros

Signed to Atlantic Records, Dan is currently touring in support of his recently released Open Hands and Enemies EP, which entered the Top 40 iTunes Album Chart and went to number one in the Singer/Songwriter Chart upon release.

It’s already spawned the critically acclaimed single ‘Moonlight’ and the viral hit ‘Made To Love You’. The latter has clocked up well over 2.8 million plays on Spotify and topped the platform’s Viral Chart in France, reached number two in Belgium and charted in a further four countries.

With many more exciting announcements to follow through 2017, Dan looks set to cement himself as one of the UK’s most promising new voices and brightest future stars with his deep, soulful, blues-infected tones.

Indie-pop four-piece band Anteros play the Bodega next week (April 6), in support of Blaenavon.

Fronted by the fiercely endearing Laura Hayden, Anteros have quickly established a fervent fan base of music lovers and critics alike, achieving unheralded success.

They have been compared to No Doubt and The Cardigans, and draw influence from the likes of Blondie, The Cure and Blur. The band toured extensively with Two Door Cinema Club last month.

For further information and tickets, visit www.bodeganottingham.com