Grantham Tennis Club is hosting an Oxjam Music Festival on Saturday, November 18.

‘Arnoldfields ’17’ will feature local musicians Roiael, Marlow, Mollie Ralph, Paul Kennedy, and Daniel and Elliot Smith-Rasmussen.

Doors open at 6pm with the bar open till 11pm. The tennis club is situated on Gonerby Road, Gonerby Hill Foot.

Tickets, priced at £5, are available from reception or call 01476 591391. Email info@granthamtennisclub.co.uk

All profits go to Oxfam (www.oxfam.org.uk/oxjam).