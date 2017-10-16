WHAT’S ON: Punk legends Resistance 77 to play Grantham’s Castlegate at the weekend

Have your say

Legendary local punk band Resistance 77 are playing at The Castlegate public house on Saturday night.

Originally formed back in 1979, the band have played festivals all over Europe and have a massive underground following.

Resistance 77

And Resistance 77 have been playing their anthemic street punk to adoring fans the world over ever since.

They have been particularly well received in countries behind the former iron curtain such as the Czech Republic.

Drummer Stuart Meadows is proprietor of Barberzone men’s hairdressers on Watergate, whilst guitarist Jonny March also lives in Grantham

Catching them in a small venue doesn’t happen very often, the band having played to as many as 7,000 people, so the intimate setting of The Castlegate should really be a treat.

Admission is free.