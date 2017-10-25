WHAT’S ON: Rat Pack tribute heading to Grantham Guildhall next month

Strictly Theatre Co present their swinging tribute to Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack at Guildhall Arts Centre next month.

It will feature swing singers and brothers Paul and Stephen Amer who will be joined by female singer Ellie Darnell, their live show band including a world class brass section, plus dancing showgirls, .

‘A Night with Frank, Dean & Judy’ celebrates an evening in Las Vegas at the Sands Casino with the infamous group and reminds us of the incredible talent, humour and musicality of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, along with music from some of the Hollywood starlets that performed alongside them – Judy Garland, Marilyn Monroe and Peggy Lee to name a few.

The show features original musical arrangements of classic swing and big band songs, including ‘New York, New York’, ‘Come Fly With Me’, ‘Ain’t That a Kick in the Head’, ‘The Lady is a Tramp’, ‘Have You Met Miss Jones’, ‘Me and My Shadow’, ‘Get Happy’, ‘That’s Life’ and ‘I’ve Got You Under My Skin’, and promises a colourful and swinging night you won’t forget, which includes audience participation and guarantees to have you singing and laughing in your seats.

The show is on November 18 with tickets priced at £16/£15 concessions from www.guildhallartscentre or call 01476 406158.